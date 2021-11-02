T, 2.11.2021
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskiri
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG
Koroona
Uudised
Maailm
Arvamus
Majandus
Kultuur
Sport
Elu24
Teadus
Tervis
TV
Ilm
Investor
Tehnika
Nädal
Haridusportaal
Maa Elu
4jaleht
Tähenduse teejuhid
Elu24
Sõbranna
Kodustiil
Lemmik
Spekter
Raamatuportaal
60+
Ypsilon
Raadio
Podcast
Ristsõna
Sudoku
Minu lood
Loo tellimiseks pead olema sisse logitud Postimees kontole.
Logi sisse
Sul ei ole kontot?
Loo Postimees konto

VIDEO ⟩ Jokeri kostüümis mees pussitas inimesi Tokyo metroos ja pani selle põlema

Jokeri kostüümis Kyota Hattori ründas halloweeni’l Tokyo metroos noaga inimesi ning seejärel pistis metroole tule otsa. Rünnakus sai kokku viga 17 inimest.

Tellijale Tellijale

Pühapäeva õhtul kell kaheksa sõitis Jokeri kostüümis Hattori metroos, kui äkitsi lõi enda kõrval istunud 72-aastasele kaasreisijale noa rindu. Seejärel ründas ta noaga teisi metroos viibijaid.

Üks ohver on kriitilises seisus tugevasti vigastatud kopsu tõttu. Kolm inimest said veel tõsiseid vigastusi, ülejäänud ohvrid olid liiga palju suitsu sisse hinganud.

Tagasi üles
Back