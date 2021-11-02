VIDEO ⟩ Jokeri kostüümis mees pussitas inimesi Tokyo metroos ja pani selle põlema
🚨 | NEW: The alleged attacker in Japan, in a “Joker” costume. Sitting and casually smoking after stabbing and spraying hydrochloric acid on passengers on a train in Tokyo, and then setting everything on fire— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) October 31, 2021
Jokeri kostüümis Kyota Hattori ründas halloweeni’l Tokyo metroos noaga inimesi ning seejärel pistis metroole tule otsa. Rünnakus sai kokku viga 17 inimest.