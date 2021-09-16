N, 16.09.2021
Tänane leht
Tellimine
Uudiskiri
Kuuluta
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Vihje
RUS
ENG
WSJ
Uudised
Maailm
Arvamus
Majandus
Kultuur
Sport
Arvamus/Kultuur
Teadus
Investor
TV
Ilm
Elustiil
Haridusportaal
Maa Elu
4jaleht
Tähenduse teejuhid
Elu24
Sõbranna
Tervis
Kodustiil
Lemmik
Spekter
Raamatuportaal
60+
Ypsilon
Raadio
Podcast
Ristsõna
Sudoku
  • Sõbranna
  • Persoon
  • Harryl vaip peas? Netirahvas ületöödeldud Harry ja Meghani kaanepildist pöördes

Harryl vaip peas? Netirahvas ületöödeldud Harry ja Meghani kaanepildist pöördes

Prints Harry ja hertsoginna Meghan kaunistavad eile lettidele tulnud ajakirja Time kaant, kuid nende foto on tekitanud paljudes inimestes kummastust.

Nimelt tundub, et tegemist on väga ületöödeldud pildiga. Mõlemate nahk kumab väga ebamaiselt, silmad on ülimalt säravad ja eriti Harry puhul jääb silma, et tema tavapäraselt üsna õhukesed juuksed on ühtäkki muutunud väga lokiliseks ja kohevaks.

Netirahvas on Twitteris sel teemal mõnuga ka keelt teritanud.

«Ajakirjakaas paistab nii võlts... See on ilmselt seetõttu, et nemad on võltsid,» kirjutas üks kasutaja.

«Kas Harry kannab peas vaipa? Või lihtsalt on töötlemisega liiale mindud?» küsis teine.

«Jeesus, ma arvasin, et see on mingi paroodiakonto, millele postitatud ületöödeldud kaanepilt. Aga siis alles märkasin sinist linnukest. Vau, @TIME on maha käinud,» märkis kolmas.

Ette jäi ka Harry kehapoos ning kummalises asendis õlad ja alakeha. «Kes küll selle foto heaks kiitis? Kas ta istub? Kas ta seisab? Kas Harry hoiab Meghani õlast kinni, et ta ei kukuks? Miks te nii ilusaid inimesi sellisena kujutate?» muretses neljas.

Muidugi oli ka fänne, kellele foto pinnuks silmas polnud.

37-aastane Harry ja 40-aastane Meghan valiti Time’i 100 nimekirja oma heategevustöö eest. «Nad annavad hääle neile, kel endal häält pole,» kirjutas kokk José Andrés lühikeses essees paari kohta.

Viimased uudised

Tagasi üles
Back