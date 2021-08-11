K, 11.08.2021
Jaapanist levib siiapoole uus trend: riisibeebid

Jaapanis levib uus ebatavaline trend. Värsked vanemad saadavad sugulastele ja sõpradele kingiks oma lapse sünnikaalu ja näo pildiga riisikotte.  

Kingituse olemus seisnebki selle, et vanemad võtavad riisikoti, mässivad selle teki sisse, kleebivad lapse näoga foto peale ja saadavad sugulastele. Koti kaal on nagu päris vastsündinu sünnikaal. 

Sellise uue pereliikmega kohtumise viisi mõtles välja riisipoe omanik Naruo Ono. Ta saatis sellised titepildiga kompsud esimest korda oma perele ja sugulastele juba 14 aastat tagasi. Siis see idee massidesse ei läinud, kuid koroonapandeemia ajal kogus tohutut populaarsust.  

