Jaapanist levib siiapoole uus trend: riisibeebid
1. Parents in Japan are sending bags of rice that weigh the same as their newborn babies to relatives who are unable to visit them due to the pandemic.— BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 9, 2021
According to UK Guardian, the price increases in parallel with the size of the baby. Some firms charge one yen a gram. pic.twitter.com/AZiBkrUUx6
Jaapanis levib uus ebatavaline trend. Värsked vanemad saadavad sugulastele ja sõpradele kingiks oma lapse sünnikaalu ja näo pildiga riisikotte.