VIDEO USKUMATUST ELLUJÄÄJAST ⟩ 18 aastat üksi saarel elanud Juana Maria lugu
The YA novel "Island of the Blue Dolphins" was based on the true story of Juana Maria, the last surviving member of the Nicoleño tribe. She survived alone for 18 years on San Nicolas Island before being discovered in 1853. #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/74B2zwf4oZ— 🦋 Sarah Nour 🦋 (@SaCha1689) December 24, 2020
«Island of the Blue Dolphins» («Sinisete delfiinide saar»), mille kirjutas Scott O'Delly 60ndate keskel, võitis maineka Newbury auhinna ja seda peetakse lastekirjanduse klassikaks. Kuid vähesed inimesed teavad, et see hämmastav lugu 12-aastasest tüdrukust, kes elas aastaid saarel üksi, põhineb tõelistel sündmustel.