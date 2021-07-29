R, 30.07.2021
VIDEO USKUMATUST ELLUJÄÄJAST ⟩ 18 aastat üksi saarel elanud Juana Maria lugu

«Island of the Blue Dolphins» («Sinisete delfiinide saar»), mille kirjutas Scott O'Delly 60ndate keskel, võitis maineka Newbury auhinna ja seda peetakse lastekirjanduse klassikaks. Kuid vähesed inimesed teavad, et see hämmastav lugu 12-aastasest tüdrukust, kes elas aastaid saarel üksi, põhineb tõelistel sündmustel.

Tellijale

Naine elas 18 aastat üksi keset Vaikset ookeanit pärast seda, kui ülejäänud põlisrahvad saarelt evakueeriti. Talle pandi nimeks Juana Maria, kuid tegelikult ei tea keegi, mis oli naise nimi.

Juana Maria hõim on saarel elanud umbes 10 000 aastat. Nende pikk elulugu lõppes, kui aastatel 1811-1814 ründas rühm jahimehi saart ja hävitas kohaliku elanikkonna. Juana Maria oli siis väike laps. Enne karusnahaküttide rünnakut oli elanikke saarel umbes 300, kuid 1835. aastaks oli see kahanenud kahekümneni. Pärast seda evakueeriti kõik ellujäänud põliselanikud. Nad ei lahkunud vabatahtlikult, saarelt äraviimise eest hoolitsesid katoliku preestrid, kes päästsid ellujäänud.

