Bluusikitarrist Carvin Jones riskib igapäevaselt oma eluga, et aidata nõrgemaid kogukonna liikmeid

I absolutely love putting smiles on these elderly people's faces in these difficult n challenging times n with our lockdown now in place this problem isn't going away N NEITHER AM I!! As i informed you all normally i leave the groceries at the doorstep but sometimes the elderly throw open the door n demand to meet me!❤Again thank you for your support, comments n ideas... We will Rise Again!❤

A post shared by Carvin Jones (@carvin_jones) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT