Pilk peale! Kuumim juuksetrend pulbitseb värvidest

Kuumim juuksevärv sel hooajal on punane. Mida lisada kaunile punasele, et su juuksevärv oleks eriti silmapaistev? Veebisait Allure tutvustab sulle kõige kuumemat trendi 2020. aastal.
Aastate jooksul on inimeste seast läbi käinud suurel hulgal erinevaid juuksetrende. Alates ühetooniliste juustega ning lõpetades sellega, et iga salk on leidnud oma värvitooni. Kuidas saavutada kaunis soeng ilma, et su pea ei meenutaks paabulinnu saba? Sel aastal on leitud sellele küsimusele lihtne vastus - lisa oma juustesse vikerkaar.
Instagramis levivad juuksurite tehtud vikerkaare soengutega fotod märksõna #rainbowbangs all. Seda avades satud müstilisse maailma, kus peidavad end tuhanded fotod soengutest, kuhu on lisatud tükike vikerkaarest. Missourist pärit juuksur Kristina Cheeseman on selle trendi muutnud juba peaaegu kõigi oma klientide lemmikuks. «Ma olen soovitanud kõigile vikerkaarevärvide kasutamist, sest nad tekitavad juustesse mahedaid varjundied ning neid on vajadusel kergem üle värvida. Samuti jäävad kihiti värvitud värvid oluliselt tugevamalt ning selle tõttu kuluvad nad ka aeglasemalt juustelt maha,» selgitab juuksur.
Pole tähtis selle vikerkaare suurus või see, kas triibud jooksevad horisontaalselt või vertikaalselt. Kui kahtled, võid alustada näiteks väikese vikerkaarekesega tukas. Kuna räägitakse, et süües kasvab isu, siis pole välistatud, et järgmisel korral salongist väljudes avastad enda juustel hoopiski suurema vikerkaare.
Cheeseman lisab, et kõige enam eelistavad tema kliendid vikerkaare lisamist tumedates toonides soengule. «Tume juuksetoon toob vikerkaare paremini esile. See tekitab omakorda täiesti imelise efekti nagu oleks soengule lisatud vikerkaar eraldi juustesse «kleebitud». Eelkõige saan vikerkaare lisamisega välja tuua erinevaid värvivarjundeid, mis valguse käes erinevate nurkade alt vaadates muutuvad.»
Loomulikult ei pea juustesse alati värvima tervet vikerkaart. Piisab ka vaid mõnest toonist, et tekitada pilkupüüdev ning kaunis soeng. Samuti ei oma mingit rolli juuste pikkus või lõige. Kohati mõjuvad horisontaalselt värvitud triibud isegi efektsemalt kui vertikaalsed sirged vikerkaared.
