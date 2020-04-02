Pilk peale! Kuumim juuksetrend pulbitseb värvidest

✨Party pop 🌈 with some handlebar bangs 💫 hair collab action from Finland! Color/fringe by me, bob/lob cut by 👯 @jaymz.marsters. I thought this color would be relatively easy, but the removal of her pre-existing color was very tedious and took about 3 separate bleach applications. it was next to impossible to budge the previous-existing color. I wanted to do pieces to save on time and create an impact that pops, A slightly different version of peek-a-boo. A smooth fringe to show the versatility of the modern shag fringe we all want and love, to show that even if ya got straight hair this bang works on everyone ✨ . . . . . #behindthechair #thebtcteam #framar #trilliontones #trilltribe #b3 #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #maneaddicts #allure #esteticalikes #brazilianbondbuilder #simsensitive #handlebarbangs #moustachebangs #btconeshot2020_creativecolor #btconeshot2020_Unconventionalcolor #btconeshot2020_collabtransformation

