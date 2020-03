Elton John ei saanud Ameerikale pühendatud kodukontserdil esineda

Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX 🤗 Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day. ❤️❤️❤️ Please support @FeedingAmerica and @1strcf by donating to these incredible causes 🙏❤️ Watch the full video on my YouTube channel.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT