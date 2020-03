Britney Spears aitab koroonaviiruse tõttu raskuste all kannatavaid inimesi

My sister @jamielynnspears has nominated me to participate in the #DoYourPartChallenge so I’m picking 3 fans to help out during this difficult time … DM me and let me know how I can help and I will do what I can !!! GOD BLESS 😘😘😘 I nominate @willsmith @samasghari @cadehudson22 !!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT