Menuki «Söö, palveta, armasta» autor jagas suurepärast ärevuse maandamise tehnikat

Dear Ones: A lovely soul named @tallienatt made this beautiful image of the 5-4-3-2-1 practice that I shared the other day, of how to take a pause in the midst of your anxious mind-spinning in order to ground yourself in the present moment. If you missed the video that I posted about this simple practice the other day, it’s still up on Instagram if you want to see it. Otherwise, the practice is simple: Stop whatever you are doing, whereever you are doing it, and look around where you are. Take note of five things that you can see, four things that you can hear, three things that you can feel, two things that you can smell, and one thing that you can taste. Taking a few minutes to do this a few times a day will quite literally return you to your senses. As somebody who is a lifelong expert on future-tripping and catastrophizing, this practice really works (for me, at least) to settle the nervous system and bring me back into the only reality that is confirmable: The one that is happening right now. And this moment right now is usually just fine. Or at the very least, this moment is usually a lot less traumatizing than the scary movie that is running in my imagination about the future. Thank you for making this, @tallienatt! Lots of love, everyone...

