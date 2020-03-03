15 tätoveeringuideed Kaladele

Kalade tähtkuju esindajad on loomupäraselt intuitiivsed, loomingulised ning veidi omapärased, tihti kaunistavad nende keha tätoveeringud. Olenemata sellest, kas oled edev või tagasihoidlikum Kalade esindaja, siit leiad 15 inspireerivat ideed kehakaunistuseks.
1. Minimalistlik sodiaagimärk lilledega
Floral pisces design for Katie! Thanks again! #tattoo #tattoos #tattooidea #tattooideas #flowers #flowertattoo #floral #floraltattoo #pisces #piscestattoo #apprenticetattoo #tattooapprenticeship #tattooapprentice #tattooapprenticeuk #rotaryworks #criticalatomx #killerinktattoosupplies #stencilstuff #dynamicink #whiffletstreettattoos
2. Tähtkuju tähistaevast
3. Sodiaagimärk ja tähtkuju kosmoseelementidega
4. Ümarate joontega trendikas mimimalism
5. Tagasihoidlikud ujuvad kalad
Peixinhos da Ana 🥰. A tatuagem é feita para todos os tons de pele. Fico feliz em ter um portfólio que abarca diversas tonalidades. Nunca pense que a tatuagem não é para você 💜 Feita na Asa Sul no @carboneratattoo . . . . . #tattoopelenegra #pelenegratatuada #darkskinandtattoos #fishtattoo #piscestattoo #pisces♓
6. Ujuvad kalad värvilise veepritsmega
7. Pastelsetes toonides kalad tähtkujuga
8. Ümar joonis kalade ja sodiaagimärgiga
9. Kerge varjutusega graafiline Kalade sümboolika
• FROM THE SEA • Sharing how you feel and what’s real for you may be scary... But every time you hold back the truth, you make fear more important than love. This is why the depth of your ability to love will always be mirrored by your ability to be honest... ✨ ©️DESIGN by @zmfreespirit. Unique design for @mariarrizabalaga. DESIGN NOT AVAILABLE ! DON’T USE IT OR COPY IT ! . Please respect my artwork and don’t copy it or steal it ! . . . #freespirit #tattoo #tattoosleeve #waves #wavetattoo #moontattoo #droptattoo #geometrictattoo #ink #inked #wild #vanlife #vanlifediaries #ontheroad #spirituality #wildlife #arrowtattoo #suntattoo #surf #surftattoo #surfgirl #yogagirls #piscestattoo #eyetattoo #thirdeye #mandalatattoo
10. Julgete joontega sodiaagimärk lilledega
IT’S PISCES SEASON!! ✨Many of my clients know that I love doing astrological tattoos. Being a pisces myself, I have been looking forward to the day I finally get to do one of these on another pisces! I couldn’t have gotten a better one with @kcarman4 🤍 Thank you for your trust and constant support, Kara! I’m booking for April! Shoot me an email at jessreeftattoos@gmail.com to make an appointment!
11. Tagasihoidlikud tumedad kalad
12. Minimalistlikud graafilises stiilis kalad
Peixes♓️ com ascendente em ♈️ Áries! Mais uma mescla de signo e ascendente chegando! QUAL A COMBINAÇÃO DOS SIGNOS DE VOCÊS? Como eu amei desenvolver esse projeto! É muito legal imaginar as combinações e ver no que eles vão se transformar! Gii, obrigado por me dar a chance de te tatuar! !!!IMPORTANTE!!! Todos os meus trabalhos são autorais, exclusivos e feitos somente uma vez. Por favor, não copiem os desenhos. Obrigadinho! 🇺🇸 ♓️ Pisces + ♈️ Aries as one! Sign + Ascendant fusion! I love those kind of projects! ❤️ !!!IMPORTANT!!! All my projects are exclusive and its done only once. Please, do not copy it. Thank you!!
13. Värviplahvatuses kalad
Crystal wrapped up another project, giving these fishies their final upgrade, a vibrant watercolour background! Both she and her client were so pleased to see the end result of their efforts 😊👌🎨 . Tattoo by @crystalheshkatattoos . . . #bettatattoo #bettafish #bettasplendens #siamesefightingfish #piscestattoo #tattoorefresh #tattoofixup #tattoofixers #tattoobeforeandafter #tattooupgrade #watercolortattoo #watercolouryxe #watercolourtattoosyxe #watercolourtattoossaskatoon #saskatoon #saskatoontattoos #yxe #yxetattoos #vibranttattoo #colourfultattoo #boldandbright
14. Julged, ent minimalistlikud kalad
15. Sinistes toonides tüdruk kaladega