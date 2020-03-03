T, 3.03.2020
15 tätoveeringuideed Kaladele

Kaunid tätoveeringuideed Kaladele

FOTO: Ekraanitõmmis Instagramist

Kalade tähtkuju esindajad on loomupäraselt intuitiivsed, loomingulised ning veidi omapärased, tihti kaunistavad nende keha tätoveeringud. Olenemata sellest, kas oled edev või tagasihoidlikum Kalade esindaja, siit leiad 15 inspireerivat ideed kehakaunistuseks.

1. Minimalistlik sodiaagimärk lilledega

2. Tähtkuju tähistaevast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Sodiaagimärk ja tähtkuju kosmoseelementidega 

4. Ümarate joontega trendikas mimimalism

5. Tagasihoidlikud ujuvad kalad

6. Ujuvad kalad värvilise veepritsmega

7. Pastelsetes toonides kalad tähtkujuga

8. Ümar joonis kalade ja sodiaagimärgiga

9. Kerge varjutusega graafiline Kalade sümboolika

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 10. Julgete joontega sodiaagimärk lilledega

11. Tagasihoidlikud tumedad kalad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12. Minimalistlikud graafilises stiilis kalad

13. Värviplahvatuses kalad

14. Julged, ent minimalistlikud kalad

15. Sinistes toonides tüdruk kaladega