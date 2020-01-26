Treeneri mahlakas vastulöök kommenteerijale, kes nimetas ta tselluliiti ebatervislikuks

90 protsenti naistest saab suure tõenäosusega varem või hiljem omale tselluliidi ja see ei viita kuidagi mingile terviseprobleemile, vahendab Glamour.
Fitnesstreener Jessi Kneeland postitas oma Instagrami kontole tselluliidiga foto, näitamaks naistele, et see on igati normaalne nähtus. Ühele mehele ei mahtunud treeneri foto ja suhtumine hinge ning ta otsustas seda kommentaari näol ka väljendada.
Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It's these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is "bad," and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that's how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like "cellulite is ugly" or "perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive." Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they're "natural," or they're "just the way things are." # But they're not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I've done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤️ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym. 🤗
Kommentaator kirjutas: «Ebatervisliku keharasva omamine ei ole loomupärane, kuna sööd või sõid varem kehva toitu ja keha on selle talletanud! Lõpeta jama toidu söömine ja põleta rohkem kaloreid, kui sisse ajad ja tselluliit kaobki ise ära!»
Tegelikkuses pole tselluliit ülekaalu tagajärg. Hoolimata kehatüübist on paljudel naistel see olemas. Rääkimata sellest, et foto järgi on üsna raske hinnata, kas ja kui tervislik kellegi keha või toitumine on. Kneeland avaldas ka teise Instagrami foto, et inimesed paremi mõistaksid.
LOLOLOLOL this comment was left by a hater, on the cellulite photo I posted yesterday. This photo was taken this morning. Sorry dude, I didn't realize I have cellulite because I'm just TOO FAT!! 🤔😵😓 # Don't worry though. Me and my "unnatural, unhealthy body fat" are just gonna be over here helping women understand that there is NOTHING wrong with cellulite (or anything else about their bodies!) and that trolls like you are ignorant and uneducated. # Also I'll keep spinning my body as "none of your damn business." Because, yeah. That. # Lolllll #boybye 😂😏👋🏽
Treener vastas kommenteerijale järgnevalt:
«Vabandust tüüp, aga ma ei teadnudki, et mul on tselluliit seetõttu, kuna olen LIIGA PAKS!!»
Naine jätkab: «Aga ära muretse. Mina ja mu «ebaloomulik, ebatervislik keharasv» on siin lihtsalt selleks, et aidata naistel mõista, et tselluliit ei ole VALE (või miski muu nende keha juures!) ja sellised trollid nagu sina, olete ignoratsed ja harimatud.» Naine lisab, et kavatseb oma keha jätkuvalt edasi eksponeerida ja nautida ning see ei peaks tolle komeenteerija asi olema.