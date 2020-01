Fotod ⟩ Moeteadliku mehe kapis on need rõivaesemed

Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? Maybe it’s both. This isn’t the corduroy your momma made you wear. 😎✂️ #personacustomclothiers #bespoke #menswear #shirtjacket #shacket #corduroyjacket #luxury #mensfashion #mensstyle

A post shared by Marquise Foster (@persona_quise) on Nov 19, 2019 at 7:58pm PST