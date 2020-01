Laste maksa söönud sarimõrtsuka mumifitseerunud keha ja veel mõned Taimaa veidrad vaatamisväärsused

Visited the Siriraj Medical Museum in Bangkok. A chocking exhibition about death, anatomy, abnormalities and parasite diseases. Real human bodies and body parts, fetus, scary pictures and much more. 200 B/person (ca 50 kr, 6 $, 4 £) for all the museums. We saw; ☆Ellis Pathological Museum ☆Songkran Niyomsane Museum ☆Parasitology Museum ☆Congdon Anatomical Museum #bangkok #thailand #siriraj #sirirajhospital #sirirajmedicalmuseum #forensic #forensicmuseum #bangkokforensicmuseum #death #tsunami #tsunami2004 #humanbodys #bodyparts #fetus #scary #horror

