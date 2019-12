Ilusaim soenguidee jõuluõhtuks: Bella Hadidi voogavad Merineitsi-kiharad

View this post on Instagram

Like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it⁣⁣! With $15 OFF using code PREORDER. Why is it the original & the best? ⁣ 💗Easy to Use - Simply clamp down your hair & release. ⁣ 💗Unlimited looks - Create ripple waves, finger waves, boho or beach waves within seconds. ⁣ 💗Big Epic Waves - Most 3 barrel curlers create small waves or a crimped effect, but #mermadehair has 3 x extra large wands creating big bouncy waves. No other waver compares.⁣ 💗Autoshut off - Our hair waver will turn off for you after 60 minutes.⁣ 💗Instant heat up - Within seconds the hair waver will be ready for glam with multiple heat settings to suit all hair types & looks.⁣ 💗Swivel Cord & Spring lever - Both allow for easy handling & no tangles.⁣ 💗Crystal Powder Tourmaline Ceramic Glaze - Our waver evenly distributes heat while soaking your strands in 6 times more negative ions than just plain old ceramic barrels. ⁣ 💗Heat Protection Glove- Our hot pink glove will save your fingers from any mermade heat! ⁣ 💗Universal Voltage - Plug & play anywhere around the world.⁣ We sell 4 different outlets - UK, EUROPE, AUS & USA 💗Variable Temperature Control - You choose between 80°C & 210°C⁣ 💗 The Original - We are the original MERMADE