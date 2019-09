Mikrolõikus neile, kes tahavad pikki juukseid kasvatada

View this post on Instagram

100 Days of Fabulous Hair Day 13 Next tip to get LONG, HEALTHY HAIR. Tune in every day to get them all. Get micro/mini trims frequently. You don’t always need much more than this if you get them often enough. If you already have strong, healthy hair, you may not need as many trims. All hair grows. You know this because otherwise you wouldn’t have roots that show (more apparent with coloured hair & grey especially). The issue is at the ends. They split and break off which makes it feel like your hair doesn’t grow. These mini-trims allow you to keep the length and keep it looking it’s fullest & healthiest. #salonvibesaskatoon |#findyourvibe | #100daysoffabuloushair |#paulmitchell | #minitrims |#microtrims | #haircut |#preventsplitends |#preventbreakage