Selle trikiga säästad poes kuni 10 eurot

Anytime we speak, we’re asked the same question. Did the $127k in debt include your mortgage? I’m not sure why it matters to folks, but that total did not include our house. However, we’ve been consistently and quietly working on a second goal for the last 7 years. And our last debt bit the dust a week and half ago. We are debt free. Completely. Romans 13:8 Photo cred: @annaelowe . . . . #gratitude #debtfreecommunity #debtfreejourney #debt #daveramsey #daveramseybabysteps #nomoremortgage #mortgage #weownit #debtfreeby43 #slaydebt #free