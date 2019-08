Hüvasti, kuuspakk! Miks meeldivad pehme kõhuga mehed naistele rohkem?

View this post on Instagram

I was stuck awake, I couldn’t sleep. I started going through my phone to delete screen shots and photos I didn’t need anymore. THEN BOOM! Found this one. Didn’t even know I had it. Reminds me of an old 80s 90s photo that you’d find in a photo album. Remember photo albums? This is Trevs’s @tuggernaught and my most flattering way of sitting. This was post swim, hence our cool ass hair styles, amirite? Trevs, it’ll be a pleasure to share all my summers with ya. My shorts are #tommybahama #summer #1980s #1990s #coolguys #dadbods #bestfriends #brothers #penticton #derenzy #hammocks 📸: @cschoenne