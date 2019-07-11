See lihtne trikk teeb pähklid veelgi tervislikumaks

View this post on Instagram

Lazy enough to soak the #nuts before having them? Don't have the time to peel off the outer layer of almonds? Trust me. I have been the same. But we are definitely not letting the nutrients get absorbed. Yes, eating nuts are healthy but there's a proper way to consume them. Because of work schedule or rushing to the gym/office/looking after kids etc., we don't realise that the nuts that we eat without soaking are actually doing more harm than good. Nuts and seeds can be a terrific nutrient-dense snack or addition to a meal, but like grains and legumes, they can also contain substances that interfere with the body's ability to absorb nutrients. Like grains, raw nuts (and especially raw seeds), contain moderate levels of phytic acid and enzyme inhibitors. Phytic acid is biologically necessary for the plant, as it helps safeguard the nut or seed until proper growing conditions are present and germination can occur. These enzyme inhibitors prevent the seed from sprouting prematurely, but can cause potential problems in humans by binding to nutrients in the body and contributing to nutrient deficiencies and digestive system irritation. Seeds and nuts store phosphorus as phytic acid and it becomes a phytate when it binds to a mineral. In the body, this process can stop nutrients from being absorbed in the digestive system and reduce the digestibility of these foods. In other words, just because nuts and seeds are considered good sources of protein and nutrients, doesn't mean your body can absorb these nutrients. All plants contain phytic acid in some levels, but grains, legumes, nuts and seeds typically contain the highest levels. You can soak the nuts in warm water and salt for about 8-24 hours and then consume it. See your digestion becoming better after that.