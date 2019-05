Kas sport raseduse ajal ikka on tervislik?

View this post on Instagram

What my boxing sessions look like now at 37.5 weeks pregnant🤰🏼🥊 My last two posts have given you an insight into my more relaxing and stretching based activities, so I thought I’d balance it out with my most intense training day. Boxing like this would have been a chill day for me 9 months ago, but now, this is definitely my most intense, high impact and heart pumping workout of the week. We’ve modified the pace, movements and length of time to accomodate my bump, heart rate and energy levels. I’m hoping to get at least one more boxing session in next week before I go into labour but it’s been a blast smashing these sessions out weekly and seeing my body change. Although I’m a lot slower, less agile, less flexible and a fair bit heavier than my usual self, I couldn’t be happier! I’m so glad I was able to continue training throughout my pregnancy and be surrounded by such encouraging trainers and athletes. Thank you to the legends I see everyday at the gym for making me feel so empowered and motivated to push through and embrace these changes. Bring on the next few weeks of pregnancy and... possible labour any moment now👶🏼💙🌊 #37weekspregnant #fitpregnancy