Otsid lühikesi pükse tosina taskuga? Tundub, et sinu soovidele on vastatud

*a meeting somewhere*



"Women seem to want pants with pockets."

Great. Let's sell 'em all the pockets we can.



"Okay, but just to be clear *pants* with pockets."

Yes yes, I hear you, Junior. They want pockets.



"No, pants with—"

Wow it's almost noon. Let's hit the links. pic.twitter.com/FHrNdVfgUY