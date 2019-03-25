E, 25.03.2019
Noored peaksid teadma, et pole cool oma poiss- või tüdruksõpra mõrvata. Selle asemel on cool minema kõndida, kui suhe halvaks pöördub. Kohtunik Jessie Lesiit

Vaata, milliseid pilkupüüdvaid soenguid emad oma lastele teevad

Kas sinu lapse koolis korraldatakse näiteks stiilinädalat või hullude juuste päeva? Mitmetes Ameerika ja ka Eesti koolides igatahes korraldatakse ja emad näevad palju vaeva, et oma lastele pilkupüüdev välimus anda. Viska pilk peale nendele vägevatele soengutele!

