Vaata, milliseid pilkupüüdvaid soenguid emad oma lastele teevad

Kas sinu lapse koolis korraldatakse näiteks stiilinädalat või hullude juuste päeva? Mitmetes Ameerika ja ka Eesti koolides igatahes korraldatakse ja emad näevad palju vaeva, et oma lastele pilkupüüdev välimus anda. Viska pilk peale nendele vägevatele soengutele!
my sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win 😂 pic.twitter.com/owo78whIWI— ariel (@aireuhl_) March 19, 2019
I do my little sisters hair crazy all the time. This was crazy hair day at school last week. pic.twitter.com/LqlPTXdKzP— Chlo🌻 (@ChloBlanchett) March 20, 2019
my mom made sure my 5 y/o lil sis won her crazy hair day at school too 🤪🤩 and ofc my 3 y/o lil sis wanted to be just like her big sis (hence the last pic) 💞 pic.twitter.com/bblKaHWtct— уαzмιηє (@yazqween) March 20, 2019
Lit— MERCIFUL UND3AD (@mercifulund3ad) March 21, 2019
My daughter had it too! She’s obsessed with rainbows♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/pDPNckhbAy— 𝔼𝕣𝕚𝕜𝕒 (@erikaxmiranda) March 20, 2019