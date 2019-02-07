Pildid ja video: Laverne Cox röövis 11 Honoré moeetendusel kogu tähelepanu

View this post on Instagram

What an incredible honor to close @11honore's first fashion show with these incredible women who represent the size diversity of the women of America. Thank you for existing @11honore and for giving me this incredible honor. ...thank you @zacposen for the gown of LIFE!!! #TransIsBeautiful #SizeInclusivity #SizeDiversity ... Reposted from @harpersbazaarus - Now this is how you close a fashion show! @11honore set the bar high for the kickoff of #NYFW. @lavernecox - #regrann