Pildid ja video: Laverne Cox röövis 11 Honoré moeetendusel kogu tähelepanu

New Yorgis algas suurejooneline New York Fashion Week, mille raames toimus eile ka erinevate suuruste pakkumisele pühendunud 11 Honoré moeetendus. Moelaval püüdis pilke näitleja Laverne Cox, kes kaunis Zac Poseni õhtukleidis ringi keerutas. Vaata galeriid!
What an incredible honor to close @11honore's first fashion show with these incredible women who represent the size diversity of the women of America. Thank you for existing @11honore and for giving me this incredible honor. ...thank you @zacposen for the gown of LIFE!!! #TransIsBeautiful #SizeInclusivity #SizeDiversity ... Reposted from @harpersbazaarus - Now this is how you close a fashion show! @11honore set the bar high for the kickoff of #NYFW. @lavernecox - #regrann