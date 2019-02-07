N, 7.02.2019
Kui kahtlustad lähisuhtevägivalda, vii end täpselt kurssi, kuhu saaks sellises olukorras pöörduda ja mida teha. Võid ka ise küsida nõu politseist või tugitelefonilt 1492. psühholoog Kätlin Konstabel
  • Pildid ja video: Laverne Cox röövis 11 Honoré moeetendusel kogu tähelepanu

New Yorgis algas suurejooneline New York Fashion Week, mille raames toimus eile ka erinevate suuruste pakkumisele pühendunud 11 Honoré moeetendus. Moelaval püüdis pilke näitleja Laverne Cox, kes kaunis Zac Poseni õhtukleidis ringi keerutas. Vaata galeriid!

