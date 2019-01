Jenna Jameson jagas uut kaalulangetuspilti, et naistele olulist tõde meelde tuletada

View this post on Instagram

Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right. My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn’t be either. It’s about health, it’s about keeping up with our kids, it’s about longevity. So stay sexy out there, but strive for health! #wholefoods #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #goals #postpartumbody #keto #intermittentfasting #biohacking