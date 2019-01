Fotograaf Jaak Nilson selgitab: kuidas sotsmeedikuna tegelikult edukas olla?

Today I had a great day with my daughter @liisa.nilson and her friend @_getterkukk_ We drove to Taevaskoja in Estonia. It is a beautiful and calm place. Good spot for a vacation and photo shoots too😍 Let's talk about social media and influencers too. We all know that there are a lot of people who wish to be influencers, myself included. It is quite easy to advertise toothpace with your face when you're a beautiful woman.A lot of options😇 I am trying a different way. Since I am a professional photographer, I prefer to offer photo stories. A photo should tell a story, it should be interesting and inspiring. It is not easy to create. It takes dedication, a location, good lightning, people, ideas and much more. But I will try. If someone has comments, ideas or companies wishes to collaborate with me - let me know💡 Do you like Vans sneakers? I do. Why? Because it's my kid's choice @sportlandeesti 👍 #eesti #taevaskoja #estonia #visitestonia #rmk #travelestonia #influencer @sportlandeesti @vans @vans_europe @vansgirls #hiking #trail #sportshoes #huaweieesti #instagood #instainfluencer #happylife #foresttrail

