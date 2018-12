Fitnessifenomen Kayla Itsines ootab last: mulle meeldib see, kuidas mu keha muutub

Â

#20weekspregnant MY FIRST WORKOUT VIDEO! My belly is sooo CUTE, I can’t deal!!â˜șâ˜șâ˜șâ˜ș Haha trust me, it’s even crazy to me watching this - I can’t believe that’s me!!! I will STILL be uploading my workouts ladies! I’m still doing “BBG” just modified! What this means is I’m still doing 4 exercises repeated over 7 minutes for 4 rounds BUT there are extra breaks for me and less high intensity exercises! Here are some exercise I am still doing at 20 weeks and feeling great!! Comment below any questions and I’ll do my best to answer today!! www.kaylaitsines.com/app