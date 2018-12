Suurepärane! Veel üks Eesti fotograaf tegi mainekal võistlusel ilma

The best camera is the one that’s with you. Kids had a soap bubbles playtime and I grabbed for a smartphone. I sent this photo to #huaweinextimage competition. There was 400 000 entries from 130+ countries. My photo is shortlisted into TOP 600. I got this email from Huawei💡 Thank you for joining HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2018. We are delighted to inform you that your submission Summer campfire is shortlisted into TOP 600. Your submission will be exhibited at Paris Photo, Grand Palais in Paris, France. Congratulations again! We are preparing to send you the certificate of 2018 HUAWEI Next-Image Awards👍 #huaweismartphone #huaweieesti #huaweibaltic #huawei #campfire #fire #estonia #visitestonia #eestifotograafid #travel #eesti #soapbubbles #nature

A post shared by Jaak Nilson 📸 Photographer (@jaaknilson) on Oct 9, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT