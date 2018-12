Endine pornostaar Jenna Jameson: kaalust alla võtmine kurbust ära ei võta

Weight loss doesn’t fix everything. Let’s talk. Being thin wont change sadness. It won’t fix relationships. It doesn’t quiet the demons. It doesn’t make you love yourself more. It doesn’t calm anxiety. It doesn’t take away the nightmares. It doesn’t make you feel social. It doesn’t make you of service to others. It is a step towards all of these things. I guess my point is don’t be afraid to take that first step. I love you.

