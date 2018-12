Tess Holliday: ka paksud seksivad

When I looked at this image I shot this morning, I thought about Maya Angelou’s words: “You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.”.. . I know that my body offends so many, my existence makes some so uncomfortable, but yet each day, I get up & walk through the fire, because I have no choice but to keep going. The power you have once you realize that you can thrive in a world hell bent to knock you down is something that no one will ever be able to take from me... because still, like air, I’ll rise. ✨ Hair by @neciashairstyling #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by Tess 🥀 (@tessholliday) on Dec 6, 2018 at 9:23am PST