Külalised kandsid pulmas pimeda pruudi auks silmakatteid

Stephanie Agew on naine, kes vaid mõned kuud enne oma tulevase kaasaga kohtumist nägemise kaotas.
Stephanie kannatab päriliku haiguse koonus-varraste düstroofia käes, mis viib pimeduseni, vahendab Metro.
Naine oli oma tulevase kaasa Rob Campbelliga naaber 18 kuud enne seda, kui nende teed 2016. aasta oktoobris ühistu poolt korraldatud üritusel ristusid.
Stephanie ei ole kunagi Robi näinud ja hoolimata esmamuljest, mille põhjal Rob talle pisut liig tundus, armusid nad kiiresti. 2017. aasta jõulude ajal palus Rob naise kätt ja paar abiellus selle aasta novembris.
Paari pulm oli tõeliselt erakordne. Austusest pruudi vastu kandsid külalised vannete andmise ajal pulmas silmakatteid. Pulmad peeti samas asukohas, kus lähedal oli kunagi asunud ka Stephanie vanatädi maja, niimoodi suutis pruut ette kujutada sealset kaunist vaadet. Sõrmused toimetas pruutpaarile öökull, kes maandus otse naise käele.
Pulmade jaoks valitud lilled oli erakordselt tugeva aroomiga ja kohalikud töötajad kirjeldasid pruudile kõiki detaile. Iga kangatükki oli immutatud spetsiaalse eeterliku õliga, et Stephanie saaks veel aastaidki hiljem selle päeva detaile meenutada.
Fotograaf James Day, kes pulmapäeva jäädvustas, kirjeldas, et silmakatetega pulmavannete kuulamine oli väga ilus ja täiesti unikaalne kogemus. «Ma valetaksin, kui ütleksin, et ma isegi paari pisarat ei poetanud. Tegelikult ma lausa töinasin kui Steph altari ette kõndis. See oli kõige emotsionaalsem pulmatseremoonia, kus ma kunagi käinud olen,» rääkis fotograaf.
“When we lose one of our senses the others become heightened. This allows us to experience something as beautiful as these vows in a totally unique way. Today, we get to experience them from Steph’s perspective.” Shortly before meeting Rob, Steph lost her eyesight because of an inherited disorder called Cone-rod Dystrophy. The wedding guests were invited to wear a blindfold during Steph & Rob’s vows so they could experience what Steph encounters each and every day. We have something quite special planned for Steph & Rob. In the meantime, I'm going to attempt to describe the contents of the image for Steph, her mum, her brother, and any vision impaired friend who is unable to see this image but, with the help of technology, can hear the text. I took this photo to show the intimacy of their vows and the collective experience we shared. The attached image shows a wide-angle shot positioned about 50cm away from Steph & Rob's hands. Their hands are just above the centre of the photograph. Rob is wearing a grey suit and you can see his hands, weather-worn and hardworking from his time serving Australia in the army and police force. Clasped between them are Steph’s hands: delicate yet strong from her work as a massage therapist, reaching towards her husband. Directly below and behind their hands is a sea of people, all wearing blindfolds. Sitting front and centre is the only exception: Steph’s mother Linda, who has also lost her vision. In the background, you can catch glimpses of lush green trees, blue sky and the videography team, Shaun and TJ from @lemontreefilmhouse . The image is shot in colour: blacks, greys, beige, greens, and blues along with the white of Steph’s dress. It is a moment I will never forget.