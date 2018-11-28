Külalised kandsid pulmas pimeda pruudi auks silmakatteid

“When we lose one of our senses the others become heightened. This allows us to experience something as beautiful as these vows in a totally unique way. Today, we get to experience them from Steph’s perspective.” Shortly before meeting Rob, Steph lost her eyesight because of an inherited disorder called Cone-rod Dystrophy. The wedding guests were invited to wear a blindfold during Steph & Rob’s vows so they could experience what Steph encounters each and every day. We have something quite special planned for Steph & Rob. In the meantime, I'm going to attempt to describe the contents of the image for Steph, her mum, her brother, and any vision impaired friend who is unable to see this image but, with the help of technology, can hear the text. I took this photo to show the intimacy of their vows and the collective experience we shared. The attached image shows a wide-angle shot positioned about 50cm away from Steph & Rob's hands. Their hands are just above the centre of the photograph. Rob is wearing a grey suit and you can see his hands, weather-worn and hardworking from his time serving Australia in the army and police force. Clasped between them are Steph’s hands: delicate yet strong from her work as a massage therapist, reaching towards her husband. Directly below and behind their hands is a sea of people, all wearing blindfolds. Sitting front and centre is the only exception: Steph’s mother Linda, who has also lost her vision. In the background, you can catch glimpses of lush green trees, blue sky and the videography team, Shaun and TJ from @lemontreefilmhouse . The image is shot in colour: blacks, greys, beige, greens, and blues along with the white of Steph’s dress. It is a moment I will never forget.

