Tuntud moeikoon hakkab internetis moespikreid avaldama

At September’s LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 24, 2018 at 1:08am PST