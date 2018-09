Noor disainer süüdistab Moschinot loomevarguses

View this post on Instagram

Today I woke up extremely disappointed and to a full inbox of people who know my work and saw yesterday’s Moschino collection. I understand we are in an industry that carries inspiration from each other and as it is said, imitation is the greatest form of flattery. But it is disheartening to see, after having a meeting with someone from Moschino in New York in November last year. showing this person absolutely ALL My work and My original sketchbooks and ideas. Seeing the Moschino show yesterday makes me so sad and I feel so hurt that someone has, the way it looks to me,unquestionably used my SS16 and SS17 collections as inspiration without granting me any credit. As a young designer one is so vulnerable and they probably think that this would go unnoticed. I will make sure it doesn’t. Have a look at the pictures from their show yesterday and make up your own minds!! @moschino @diet_prada