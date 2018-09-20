Instagrami uus jabur trend: kas sina prooviksid?

P, 23.09.2018
Kui kahtlustad lähisuhtevägivalda, vii end täpselt kurssi, kuhu saaks sellises olukorras pöörduda ja mida teha. Võid ka ise küsida nõu politseist või tugitelefonilt 1492. psühholoog Kätlin Konstabel
FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Instagramist

Instagramis kogub taaskord tuure uus trend. Nimelt on sel sügisel moekas sättida lillevaas juustesse. Vaata pilte!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moonie Chu 朱嘉望🤺 (@moonieckm) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ♕Mar Vásquez♕ (@marimarimar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vero (@daisyfresh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 黃楚琳 (@claire__87725) on

Allikas: Allure 

