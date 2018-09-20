SõbrannaInstagrami uus jabur trend: kas sina prooviksid?Instagrami uus jabur trend: kas sina prooviksid?Liisbet Saue Sõbranna.ee reporter jaga facebookis jaga twitteris E-post prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare23. september 2018, 7:14FOTO: Kuvatõmmis InstagramistInstagramis kogub taaskord tuure uus trend. Nimelt on sel sügisel moekas sättida lillevaas juustesse. Vaata pilte! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor R (@taytay_xx) on Sep 10, 2018 at 6:41am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonie Chu 朱嘉望🤺 (@moonieckm) on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:06am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Bachmann-MakeupArtist (@michaelabachmann) on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:59am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♕Mar Vásquez♕ (@marimarimar) on Sep 13, 2018 at 10:23am PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by vero (@daisyfresh) on Sep 12, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT View this post on Instagram A post shared by 黃楚琳 (@claire__87725) on Sep 12, 2018 at 1:22am PDTAllikas: Allure Jaga artiklit jaga jaga E-post prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaareinstagramlilledsoengsoengustiil