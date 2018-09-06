Instagrami staar näitab oma kehast pilte, mis muidu kunagi sotsiaalmeediasse ei jõuaks

Highlights Reel VS Real Me, photos taken hours apart 💕 I’ve been thinking lately... you become who you follow online. If you follow people who are narcissistic, self conscious and extreme, you are tricked into thinking “this is what success looks like”. On the other hand, when you follow people who are genuine, real and are saying something beyond ‘look at me’, your goal posts shift. 🙌 if you truly want to be healthy and balanced, follow people who are healthy and balanced. If you want to be happy, follow people who are happy in themselves. The content you subscribe to changes you. And you can choose which direction to go. Your definition of what a healthy, fulfilling and successful life looks like will shift and you’ll start to feel more comfortable in your skin and be able to recognise your intrinsic worthiness 💕

