Saa tuttavaks moemaailma uue hooaja muusadega!

The final in a series of our Fall/Winter Campaign images, starring my Mammaw. Shot in her backyard in Longview, Texas wearing our classic skinny jean, skoal can tee, and shearling bomber. There hasn’t been a day that’s gone by in my lifetime where she hasn’t stood in that backyard in jeans watering those plants. This campaign was shot solely on film, with no digital equipment. We had one shot to take an authentic photo, and a hope that it would turn out. No easy feat and one which requires quite a bit of preparation and dedication, so thank you to every member of our team who encouraged and supported that process which ultimately made this moment more true for me. Full link to film via link in bio, insta stories, and IGTV. ❤️ Photography: @brandonmaxwell & @wonderfulboy Set Design: @rae_cur_ree Make-up: @kristinlroberts for @maccosmetics Photography Assistants: @lynnebowmancravens and @philkline Art Director: @linamw Post Production: @velem Executive Producer: Brandon Maxwell Studio Producer: @laurenpistoia #mammaw #brandonmaxwell

