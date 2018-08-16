Vaata ja võrdle, kui palju võib erineda ühe toidu kaloraaž

No change in ingredients - just different amounts! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸180g steak (untrimmed) 🔸1tsp Oil (to cook steak) 🔸2 cups Lettuce 🔸4 rings Red Onion 🔸50g Avocado 🔸1cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔸30g Cucumber 🔸2 Cherry Tomatoes 🔸2 tsp Sesame Oil 🔸2 tsp Lime Juice 🔸1 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One the Right: 👍🏽 🔹100g steak (trimmed) and grilled (without oil) 🔹2 cups Lettuce 🔹4 rings Red Onion 🔹25g Avocado 🔹1/2cup Cooked Rice Noodles 🔹50g Cucumber 🔹4 Cherry Tomatoes 🔹1/2 medium Carrot 🔹1 tsp Sesame Oil 🔹2 tsp Lime Juice 🔹2 tsp Soy Sauce ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [Both recipes have equal amounts of garlic, mint, coriander, chilli and ginger]

