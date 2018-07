Pluss-suuruses modellid lasid fotograafil end eksperimendi korras saledaks tuunida

Swipe for reality đź”› It's no wonder women are laden with insecurities. For years we have been subjected to perfect airbrushed and often altered images across the media. Whilst photoshop has its place and need in some parts of industries this is the extreme when it comes to editing, it just goes to show how much we can really alter ourselves. I think @dianasirokai and I look perfect just as we are, two friends smiling for a photo. We want to show women that it's okay to look 'normal' to have cellulite, stretch marks and tummies that aren't flat and toned. Be happy with you who you are and the skin you are in đź–¤ Thank you to @photo_karizza for creating these for us!

A post shared by Callie Thorpe (@calliethorpe) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT