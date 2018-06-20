Palju õnne! Eva Longoria näitab oma eksootilise nimega poega
20. juuni 2018, 16:15
43-aastane Eva Longoria tõi ilmale enda esimese lapse. Lapsele valiti väga uhke nimi.
«Meeleheitel koduperenaiste» staar ja tema abikaasa Jose Baston tervitasid teisipäeval enda esimest last. Poja nimeks pandi Santiago Enrique. Paar tuli lapseootusega esimest korda avalikkuse ette möödunud aasta detsembris.
Congratulations to the beautiful #EVALongoria and husband José Bastón who have just given birth.— Babyshower.ie (@babyshowerirl) June 20, 2018
See the exclusive picture released by HOLA! USA below showing first time #mother EVA and her new little bundle of joy.
The couple have named him Santiago Enrique Bastón 💛#newbaby pic.twitter.com/WH16kAOx68
Allikas: DailyMail