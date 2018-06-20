K, 20.06.2018
Palju õnne! Eva Longoria näitab oma eksootilise nimega poega

FOTO: Twitter

43-aastane Eva Longoria tõi ilmale enda esimese lapse. Lapsele valiti väga uhke nimi.

«Meeleheitel koduperenaiste» staar ja tema abikaasa Jose Baston tervitasid teisipäeval enda esimest last. Poja nimeks pandi Santiago Enrique. Paar tuli lapseootusega esimest korda avalikkuse ette möödunud aasta detsembris.

Allikas: DailyMail

