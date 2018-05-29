T, 29.05.2018
Loomulikult ei ole kehv abielu vaid meeste süü, seda oleks ülekohtune väita. Ka mõne aasta eest tehtud Eesti meeste hoiakute ja käitumise uuringust selgus, et Eesti mehe jaoks kõige olulisemad väärtused on armastus, paarisuhe ja lapsed. Karmen Maikalu
Fitnessblogija näitab, kuidas valgusega tselluliiti kaotada

FOTO: Instagram

Enamus inimesi teevad «enne» ja «pärast» pildid enda keha muutustest aja jooksul. Fitnessi blogija Tesia Kline postitas enda kehast pildid, mille tegemise vahel vaid mõni hetk.

27-aastane Alabamast pärit sotsiaalmeedia persoon postitas pildid, et näidata, kui suure osa õnnestunud väljanägemisest moodustab õige valgus ja nurk. Naine on uhke enda keha üle ning kirjutab enda jälgijatele, et kui kellelgi tundub vahel ideaalne keha, siis ei pruugi see alati nii olla. Sellegi poolest ärgitab ta kõiki oma keha armastama just sellisena nagu see on.

Allikas: Independent

