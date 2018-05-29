Fitnessblogija näitab, kuidas valgusega tselluliiti kaotada

Enamus inimesi teevad «enne» ja «pärast» pildid enda keha muutustest aja jooksul. Fitnessi blogija Tesia Kline postitas enda kehast pildid, mille tegemise vahel vaid mõni hetk.
27-aastane Alabamast pärit sotsiaalmeedia persoon postitas pildid, et näidata, kui suure osa õnnestunud väljanägemisest moodustab õige valgus ja nurk. Naine on uhke enda keha üle ning kirjutab enda jälgijatele, et kui kellelgi tundub vahel ideaalne keha, siis ei pruugi see alati nii olla. Sellegi poolest ärgitab ta kõiki oma keha armastama just sellisena nagu see on.
I’d be telling a big fat lie if I said I wasn’t super pumped to finally see some baby ab definition a couple of years ago. I’d still be lying if I said I still don’t want to have abs again some day. But here’s the thing: You cannot improve yourself or accomplish a goal without knowing your self worth FIRST. You are already amazing! Without abs. You are already strong and awesome! Without being shredded. You are already a fucking goddess! Without anyone other than YOURSELF telling you so. Find yourself first ☺️ Happy Saturday, my loves!!
Allikas: Independent