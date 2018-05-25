Pinterest vallandas uue trendi: seo vits vannituppa

Ever wish you were going to the spa when you are going to your bathroom at home? Here is a tip for you - tie a fresh bunch of eucalyptus to your shower head. Then take a really hot shower. It will feel like you are in the steam room of a fancy spa, without breaking your wallet of course. 😉 Just replace them when the scent fades. . . . . . #eucalyptusshower #eucalyptus #homespa #relaxation #calm #selfcare #shower #lifehacks
Internetis on järsult tõusnud huvi nipi vastu, mis teeb kodus duši all käimisest spaalaadse kogemuse ja turgutab tervist.
Pinterestis on üle 300 protsendi tõusnud eukalüptiduši otsingute arv. Eukalüptiduši all peetakse silmas puhtalt seda, et dušiotsiku külge seotakse vits eukalüptioksi, mis annavad head lõhna ja tulevad tervisele kasuks, edastab Daily Mail.
Eukalüptilehed tuleb siduda nii, et vesi neile otse peale ei voolaks, aga et need oleks veele siiski piisavalt lähedal ja kuum aur aitaks eeterlikel õlidel esile tulla. Eukalüptiaurud teevad pea selgeks, aitavad põsekoopaid ja hingamisteid puhastada.
Eukalüptilõhnaline dušš tuleb kasuks nii õhtul magama minnes kui hommikul ärgates. Eriti kulub selle värskendav toime ära nohu korral, kui tekib tahtmine kiire värskenduse järele.
Eukalüpti asemel võib duši alla riputada ka lavendlit, mis mõjub rahustavalt ja aitab uneprobleemide korral.
Ühest taimevitsast peaks abi olema umbes kuu aega, kuni selle lõhn kaob.
