Pinterest vallandas uue trendi: seo vits vannituppa

Ever wish you were going to the spa when you are going to your bathroom at home? Here is a tip for you - tie a fresh bunch of eucalyptus to your shower head. Then take a really hot shower. It will feel like you are in the steam room of a fancy spa, without breaking your wallet of course. 😉 Just replace them when the scent fades.

