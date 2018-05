Soome disainerid teevad plastjäätmetest ujumisrõivaid

LIMITED items are NOW available in our webshop ranging from size S-XL! 🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️ WE also restocked our leggings, scrunchies and some swimwear! 🌙🌈💫 Classy one piece in Rae, Cheeky bottom in Rae & Zen top in Rae are NOW available from sizes S-XL! 👏🏼💛👍🏻😋ENJOY!!!

A post shared by HALLA HALLA (@hallaxhalla) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:04pm PST