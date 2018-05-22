T, 22.05.2018
Pildid ja video: juuksur loob optilise illusiooniga soenguid

FOTO: Instagram

30-aastane Missouris elav juuksur Kristina Cheeseman loob juustega optilisi illusioone. Värvide mäng on tema jälgijate arvates lausa maagiline. Kas soeng ajab pea ringi käima?

 

🔮Magic Eye👁You guys know, I'm all about optical illusion hair. You thought the picture messed with your eyes? Well this video messes with my eyes 🤯 I used @trilliontones by @rebeccataylorhair for this look. I made my own colors using sorcery. Haha, just kidding, with primary color pigments. This is a combination of Permanent and Semi permanent colors I custom mixed! I've never felt so FREE as a hairstylist. 🦅 I used @matrix #totalresults #rebond for ultimate repair! #matrix #matrixpartner ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #trilliontones #trilltribe #thebtcteam #behindthechair @behindthechair_com @modernsalon #modernsalon @esteticamagazine #esteticalikes @beautylaunchpad @insiderbeauty @blackmilkclothing @alienoutfitters #abmlifeiscolorful #allure #hairtrends #stlouis #stl #thegrovestl

A post shared by St Louis Hair Artist (@kristinacheeseman) on

Allikas: DailyMail

