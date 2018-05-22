Pildid ja video: juuksur loob optilise illusiooniga soenguid

30-aastane Missouris elav juuksur Kristina Cheeseman loob juustega optilisi illusioone. Värvide mäng on tema jälgijate arvates lausa maagiline. Kas soeng ajab pea ringi käima?
🔮Magic Eye👁You guys know, I'm all about optical illusion hair. You thought the picture messed with your eyes? Well this video messes with my eyes 🤯 I used @trilliontones by @rebeccataylorhair for this look. I made my own colors using sorcery. Haha, just kidding, with primary color pigments. This is a combination of Permanent and Semi permanent colors I custom mixed! I've never felt so FREE as a hairstylist. 🦅 I used @matrix #totalresults #rebond for ultimate repair!
🍄Psychedelic Sunset🍄 this photo just makes me want to play with blacklights more often. One of my favorites 💜
I wanted to create polka dots that wasn't just a slice of hair sitting on top. I wanted polka dots with depth. Instead I got something even better. The start to something that reminds me of impressionist paintings and bokeh in photos. When it moves it looks like feathers in the hair. This has depth. This was one of my favorite mistakes 🙃
Allikas: DailyMail