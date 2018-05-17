Sotsiaalmeedia kuulsus näitab: kõrge värvliga trennipüksid on puhas illusioon

"Why don't you have a muffin top?" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This question always makes me laugh because honestly, most people have a muffin top to some degree 🤷🏼‍♀️ I just don't wear anything low rise that hugs that part of my waist. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Low rise jeans or tights are SO uncomfortable to me, they show your butt crack and dig into your waistline making you look like you're carrying more fat than you actually are. If you'll notice, pretty much everything I wear is high waisted, or at least semi high waisted - tights, jeans, skirts, EVERYTHING! If it’s not high waisted I’m not buying it 🙅🏼‍♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But I have some friends who only wear low rise clothes and you know what? They look bloody fantastic! It all comes down to wearing clothes that make you feel comfortable. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Muffin tops, love handles, cellulite, armpit fat are all a natural part of life, it doesn’t mean you're unhealthy or unattractive or anything less than any girl (or boy) who doesn't have those things - it’s just the way your body carries your fat and skin because everyone carries fat and muscle differently, you could be the exact same height and weight as someone else and your body will look TOTALLY different! That’s why it’s so so stupid to compare your body to someone else’s body ✌🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #RealPost #MuffinTop

