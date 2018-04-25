kolmapäev, 25. aprill 2018
Terviserajal jooksva naise tagumikust krabamine või kellegi pommitamine sotsiaalmeedias oma peenisepiltidega on näited sobimatust tegevusest ja ma ei usu, et kui me need keelatuks loeme, siis võtaksime kelleltki ära võimaluse luua suhteid. Maarja Punak, veebikonstaabel
Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
EV100
Kultuur
Ilm
Sport
Pleier.ee
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Suhted & seks
Pere
Karjäär
Tervis
Ilu & mood
Elustiil
Köök
Naistejutud
Kolumnistid
Mees
Köögikiirabi
Armastan
Perefoorum
Kirjuta meile

Kõige piinlikumad Briti kuningliku pere kohtumised lihtrahvaga

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Briti kuninglik pere armastab lihtrahva seas käia, kuid mõnikord kukuvad olukorrad välja üsna humoorikad. Siin on väike tagasivaade erinevatele kordadele, kui Briti kuningakoja liikmed on jäänud fotodele, mis panevad konteksti teadmata ehk põsed punetama.

Prints William ja hertsoginna Kate kohtumas maoori sõdalastega aprillis 2014

FOTO: Marty Melville / AFP/Scanpix

Prints Charles vürtsitüdrukutega bändist Spice Girls

Kuninganna Elizabeth aastal 1957 kohtumas filmidiiva Jayne Mansfieldiga. Hilisematel fotodel on märgata, et kuninganna ei saa pilku Mansfieldi dekolteelt.

FOTO: Rights Managed / Illustrated London News Ltd/Mar/Scanpix

Prints Harry ronimas välja maoori sõjakanuust, traditsiooniliselt maoori sõdalast tervitamas. 2015 Uus-Meremaa

FOTO: Marty Melville / AFP/Scanpix

Kuninganna Elizabeth elevandiga, prints Philip banaaniga. 2017

FOTO: DAVID ROSE / AFP/Scanpix

Prints Harry kohtumas ragbimängija Matt Attwoodiga.

Prints William kohtumas Kurt Beaglyga.

Loe ka neid

Praegu oluline

Tagasi üles