Kõige piinlikumad Briti kuningliku pere kohtumised lihtrahvaga

Briti kuninglik pere armastab lihtrahva seas käia, kuid mõnikord kukuvad olukorrad välja üsna humoorikad. Siin on väike tagasivaade erinevatele kordadele, kui Briti kuningakoja liikmed on jäänud fotodele, mis panevad konteksti teadmata ehk põsed punetama.
Prints Charles vürtsitüdrukutega bändist Spice Girls
Some of the history of the Spice Girls and the Royals! 👑🇬🇧🎤 #spicegirls— Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsNet) March 4, 2018
1997 Princes Trust Gala
1997 Prince Charles and Harry in South Africa
1997 Princes Charles and sons attend Spiceworld Premiere
1997 Spice Girls perform for the Queen
1998 Spice Girls invited to Highgrove pic.twitter.com/E94ZjAfb16
Prints Harry kohtumas ragbimängija Matt Attwoodiga.
Prince Harry watches a demonstration by Matt Attwood as part of their rugby tackle research, at the University of Bath pic.twitter.com/pIkvPjwSox— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) April 7, 2017
Prints William kohtumas Kurt Beaglyga.
"When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed."— Fox Sports Rugby (@FOXRugbyLive) November 13, 2017
Kurtley Beale’s outrageous budgie snap with Prince William!
Story: https://t.co/G0n3L1L5Kq pic.twitter.com/vvKMdLnvvO