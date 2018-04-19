Pluss-suuruses modellil kästi riided selga tõmmata

Pluss-suuruses modell on kibestunud ja pettunud pärast Las Vegase hotellis toimunud fotosessiooni, mille käigus käskisid hotelli töötajad tal oma ihu kinni katta.
Anna O'Brien juhib moe- ja elustiiliblogi nimega Glitter and Lazers. Ta postitas oma läbielamisest Instagrami pildi, mis oli tehtud glamuursel bikiinifotosessioonil hotelli fuajee.
O'Brien sõnul on irooniline, et kõikidest maailma kohtadest, kus ta on sarnaseid fotosid teinud, tehti talle märkus just Las Vegases. Ta on kindel, et põhjuseks on tema kehakaal. «Muidugi, stringides tüdrukud on okei, aga kui on pluss-suuruses tüdruk normaalselt katva rannarõivaga, kes tahab teha eepilist fotosessiooni ajakirjale - see on juba liiga palju,» kirjutas ta kolmapäeval.
I’m just going to keep posting Miami pictures until I dig out of the massive hole of writing that I keep chipping away at and some how miraculously only seems to grow in size. Maybe if I tunnel long enough I’ll end up with a free trip to China. However I would have to tunnel straight through boiling hot lava, endure insane amounts of pressure from colliding molecules and survive breathing toxic gas. But hey, I’ve ridden the New York subway during rush hour in the middle of summer, on a car with no AC. I ain’t scared of nothing. #miami #writerslife #justkeepswimming #plussize #poolside 📸 @larabellenewyork
Blogija ei ole küll avalikustanud hotelli nime, kuid ta kinnitas, et tal oli fotode tegemise jaoks luba olemas, seejuures hotell teadis, et tegemist on meediaesindajaga. Kuid hoolimata lubatähest näikse probleem olevat olnud turvameestel. Anna jõudis vaevalt viis minutit poseerida, kui talle läheneti ning anti käsk keha kinni katta.
I would like to give a huge shoutout to the Miami South Beach lifeguard who let me commandeer his tour to take this epic photo. My rainbow plaid @modcloth swimsuit against these bright beach colors makes me so so happy. Can everyday look like today please? I’m so lucky to have an amazing friend in @larabellenewyork (she captured this delightful collision of color) who’s passion for photography and capturing real women just they are has inspired me to live life even bolder than ever before. #miami #southbeach #plussize #beachlife #surfsup #rainbow @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2v3vo #liketkit #modclothsquad #ad
O'Brien ei andnud alla ning proovis tund aega hiljem trikoos uuesti, kuid taas lähenes talle turvamees, keda ei kõigutanud ka hotelli esindaja e-kirjad, milles oli fotodeks luba antud. «Ringi kõndisid teised naised, kes olid veel vähem kaetud kui mina, kuid neile ei öeldud midagi,» vahendab news.com.au Anna sõnu. «Ma ei taha inimestest halba arvata, kuid selline vahejuhtum paneb paratamatult mõtlema...»
I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in thongs and pasties are A OK but a plus girl in a full coverage suit, trying to take an epic editorial shot- now that’s just too much. Jokes on them though, I’d already gotten the perfect photo. They can’t erase this happened. I’m learning as I push myself to do more editorial type concepts, the push back is greater. But that’s why I push. It’s more than just a girl in the city of sin in a bikini, It’s a statement. We will be seen. We’re not hiding anymore. And we’re going to wear whatever we want, wherever we want. Not just in Vegas. EVERYWHERE. Change is coming; the question is are you going to stand in the way or help us push through? Bikini by @curvybeach #lasvegas #plussize #fashion #bodypositive #confidence #idowhatiwant 📸 @larabellenewyork
Ta lõpetas oma Instagrami-postituse siiski kehapositiivse sõnumiga: «Meid nähakse. Me ei kavatse end enam peita. Ja me kanname, mida iganes me soovime kanda, ükskõik, kus me soovime seda kanda. Mitte ainult Vegases. Kõikjal.»