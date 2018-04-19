neljapäev, 19. aprill 2018
Mõni aasta tagasi leiti, et enda kohta info jagamine sotsiaalmeedias aktiveerib samad mõnukeskused, mis on seotud rõõmuga toidust, rahast ja seksist. Kätlin Konstabel, psühholoog
Pluss-suuruses modellil kästi riided selga tõmmata

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Pluss-suuruses modell on kibestunud ja pettunud pärast Las Vegase hotellis toimunud fotosessiooni, mille käigus käskisid hotelli töötajad tal oma ihu kinni katta.

Anna O'Brien juhib moe- ja elustiiliblogi nimega Glitter and Lazers. Ta postitas oma läbielamisest Instagrami pildi, mis oli tehtud glamuursel bikiinifotosessioonil hotelli fuajee.

O'Brien sõnul on irooniline, et kõikidest maailma kohtadest, kus ta on sarnaseid fotosid teinud, tehti talle märkus just Las Vegases. Ta on kindel, et põhjuseks on tema kehakaal. «Muidugi, stringides tüdrukud on okei, aga kui on pluss-suuruses tüdruk normaalselt katva rannarõivaga, kes tahab teha eepilist fotosessiooni ajakirjale - see on juba liiga palju,» kirjutas ta kolmapäeval.

Blogija ei ole küll avalikustanud hotelli nime, kuid ta kinnitas, et tal oli fotode tegemise jaoks luba olemas, seejuures hotell teadis, et tegemist on meediaesindajaga. Kuid hoolimata lubatähest näikse probleem olevat olnud turvameestel. Anna jõudis vaevalt viis minutit poseerida, kui talle läheneti ning anti käsk keha kinni katta.

O'Brien ei andnud alla ning proovis tund aega hiljem trikoos uuesti, kuid taas lähenes talle turvamees, keda ei kõigutanud ka hotelli esindaja e-kirjad, milles oli fotodeks luba antud. «Ringi kõndisid teised naised, kes olid veel vähem kaetud kui mina, kuid neile ei öeldud midagi,» vahendab news.com.au Anna sõnu. «Ma ei taha inimestest halba arvata, kuid selline vahejuhtum paneb paratamatult mõtlema...»

I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in thongs and pasties are A OK but a plus girl in a full coverage suit, trying to take an epic editorial shot- now that’s just too much. Jokes on them though, I’d already gotten the perfect photo. They can’t erase this happened. I’m learning as I push myself to do more editorial type concepts, the push back is greater. But that’s why I push. It’s more than just a girl in the city of sin in a bikini, It’s a statement. We will be seen. We’re not hiding anymore. And we’re going to wear whatever we want, wherever we want. Not just in Vegas. EVERYWHERE. Change is coming; the question is are you going to stand in the way or help us push through? Bikini by @curvybeach #lasvegas #plussize #fashion #bodypositive #confidence #idowhatiwant 📸 @larabellenewyork

A post shared by Glitter (@glitterandlazers) on

Ta lõpetas oma Instagrami-postituse siiski kehapositiivse sõnumiga: «Meid nähakse. Me ei kavatse end enam peita. Ja me kanname, mida iganes me soovime kanda, ükskõik, kus me soovime seda kanda. Mitte ainult Vegases. Kõikjal.»

