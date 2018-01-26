Omanäoline galerii: taimedest inspireeritud tätoveeringud

Ukrainast pärit tätoveeringukunstnik pseudonüümiga Rit Kit kasutab naturaalseid lilli ja taimi, et luua äärmiselt originaalilähedasi tätoveeringuid. Vaata videot ja fotosid!
tattoos for tattooers! this crocosmia flower from Ukrainian Carpathians I made in Brazil for a wonderful magic woman and a cool tattoo-artist and just a beautiful soul @yaninaviland we both were born in Donetsk but started to know each other only here. thank you so much for sharing your Brazil and for everything you've done for memiss!
three steps of marigold flowers: tattoo-stencil-real onesThis flowers are so common in Ukraine but the birthplace of it is Latin America. Im happy to made it here in Brazil ✨
This amazing flower called Heliconia is a typical tropical plant from Latin America. It's the yellow sister of Sterlicia (Bird of Paradise) that I made before. Lovely girl Louise came from Brasília to Curitiba by two plains with a fridge box full of flowers (you can see it on the last photo). It's amazing! I'm so in love with the process and the result - it's something inseparable. Thank you soo much, Louise, for being so brave and kind! Obrigada❤️ Эту желтую птицу зовут Геликония, ее типичное место обитания - тропики Латинской Америки, а еще она сестра Стерлиции (тоже птичий цветок, который я делала раньше). Потрясающая Луиза прилетела из Бразилиа в Куричибу на двух самолетах с большим холодильным боксом, наполненным цветами (последнее фото), потому что желтые геликонии характерны только для определенных регионов. Я влюблена в результат, но процесс не менее важен - и это просто какой-то праздник)❤️
зверобой - это магически полезное растение, оно лечит, защищает от ведьм. чабрец, зверобой, черника и мелисса - в Карпатах мы делали из этих растений чай и вкуснее я не пила. мне казалось, что пятнышки на желтых лепестках - ответ на название "зверобой" - похоже на раскраску зверя. но все чуть-чуть грустнее - он очень полезен для людей, но «бьет» животных. цветок - желтый, а сок, который появляется при прессовании почек - фиолетовый, вот он природный контраст Hypericum or St. John's Wort is a magically beneficial plant, it heals and protects from evils. In the Carpathians we make tea from thymus, hypericum, blueberry and lemon balm and it is the best thing I have ever tasted. The flower is yellow, and the juice that appears when pressing the buds is violet - that's a natural contrast