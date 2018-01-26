reede, 26. jaanuar 2018
ENG
RUS
Ma ei olnud kunagi varem tundnud ennast seksuaalobjektina. Isegi idee, et minust võiks saada selline objekt niisuguses mõttes, millega naised peavad iga päev kokku puutuma, ei olnud mulle pähe turgatanud.

Justin Petrone

Postimees
Arvamus
Majandus
Maailm
Kultuur
Sport
Elu24
Sõbranna
Heureka
Tervis
Kodustiil
Tehnika
Reisile
60+
Suhted & seks
Pere
Karjäär
Tervis
Ilu & mood
Elustiil
Köök
Pilvede all
Naistejutud
Kolumnistid
Mees
Köögikiirabi
Armastan
Perefoorum
Kirjuta meile

Omanäoline galerii: taimedest inspireeritud tätoveeringud

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Ukrainast pärit tätoveeringukunstnik pseudonüümiga Rit Kit kasutab naturaalseid lilli ja taimi, et luua äärmiselt originaalilähedasi tätoveeringuid. Vaata videot ja fotosid!

This amazing flower called Heliconia is a typical tropical plant from Latin America. It’s the yellow sister of Sterlicia (Bird of Paradise) that I made before. Lovely girl Louise came from Brasília to Curitiba by two plains with a fridge box full of flowers (you can see it on the last photo). It's amazing! I’m so in love with the process and the result - it's something inseparable. Thank you soo much, Louise, for being so brave and kind! Obrigada❤️ Эту желтую птицу зовут Геликония, ее типичное место обитания - тропики Латинской Америки, а еще она сестра Стерлиции (тоже птичий цветок, который я делала раньше). Потрясающая Луиза прилетела из Бразилиа в Куричибу на двух самолетах с большим холодильным боксом, наполненным цветами (последнее фото), потому что желтые геликонии характерны только для определенных регионов. Я влюблена в результат, но процесс не менее важен - и это просто какой-то праздник)❤️ #liveleaftattoo #botanical #botanicaltattoo #flowertattoo #floraltattoo #ribstattoo #heliconia #heliconiatattoo #tattrx #tattooersubmission #ritkit #ritkittattoo

A post shared by tattoo and Illustration (@rit.kit.tattoo) on

зверобой - это магически полезное растение, оно лечит, защищает от ведьм. чабрец, зверобой, черника и мелисса - в Карпатах мы делали из этих растений чай и вкуснее я не пила. мне казалось, что пятнышки на желтых лепестках - ответ на название "зверобой" - похоже на раскраску зверя. но все чуть-чуть грустнее - он очень полезен для людей, но «бьет» животных. цветок - желтый, а сок, который появляется при прессовании почек - фиолетовый, вот он природный контраст  Hypericum or St. John's Wort is a magically beneficial plant, it heals and protects from evils. In the Carpathians we make tea from thymus, hypericum, blueberry and lemon balm and it is the best thing I have ever tasted. The flower is yellow, and the juice that appears when pressing the buds is violet - that's a natural contrast#liveleaftattoo #botanical #botanicaltattoo #flowertattoo #floraltattoo #hypericum #hypericumtattoo #tattrx #tattooersubmission #ritkit #ritkittattoo

A post shared by tattoo and Illustration (@rit.kit.tattoo) on

Praegu oluline

Loe ka neid

Tagasi üles