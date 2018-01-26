Omanäoline galerii: taimedest inspireeritud tätoveeringud

tattoos for tattooers! this crocosmia flower from Ukrainian Carpathians I made in Brazil for a wonderful magic woman and a cool tattoo-artist and just a beautiful soul @yaninaviland we both were born in Donetsk but started to know each other only here. thank you so much for sharing your Brazil and for everything you've done for memiss! #liveleaftattoo #botanical #botanicaltattoo #crocosmia #crocosmiatattoo #flowertattoo #floraltattoo #tattrx #tattooersubmission #ritkit #ritkittattoo

