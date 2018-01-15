Galerii: efektsed, kuid häirivad näomaalingud

Montenegro psühholoogiatudeng Ana Cedoviste maalib optiliste illusioonidega näo- ja kehamaalinguid, mis on küll väga meisterlikud, kuid ka natuke hirmuäratavad. Vaata videot ja fotosid!
They called me a giraffe when I was kid. Yes this is #makeup . And this is actually very very simple illusion, I just painted neck on my torso. But one thing that ended up looking better than I tought it will are my arms, those are my real arms (part under elbows), I just hide line that separate them from my torso with painting that tank top. I hope you understand this. _______________________________________________________ Ako ima ko da rastura Engleski nek se javi da mu napišem tačno proces crtanja da mi prevede, ođe ovome narodu da objasnim što se dešava.