esmaspäev, 15. jaanuar 2018
Galerii: efektsed, kuid häirivad näomaalingud

FOTO: maaling

Montenegro psühholoogiatudeng Ana Cedoviste maalib optiliste illusioonidega näo- ja kehamaalinguid, mis on küll väga meisterlikud, kuid ka natuke hirmuäratavad. Vaata videot ja fotosid!

What black background can do.

A post shared by Ana (@cedoviste) on

A post shared by Ana (@cedoviste) on

When I have to study.

A post shared by Ana (@cedoviste) on

Name it.

A post shared by Ana (@cedoviste) on

