Bikiinimodell avaldas, kuidas tegelikult tema glamuursed pildid sünnivad

Something I get asked frequently is “who takes your pics?” The simple answer, is me. I do. I take the majority of my photos. Yep, even the ones where i’m balancing on my head. In fact, I’d say 95% of the photos on my profile are captured with my self timer on my iphone. And i’ve done it like this for YEARS! Seriously, since 2013 when instagramming first started to become a “thing” haha. Only back then, I was embarrased to admit it! But now, I have no shame. And i’m actually kind of proud about it to be honest haha! As silly as that sounds! It makes me giggle every time someone thinks I have a full time photographer following me around because the reality is far less glamourous and much more clumsy and awkward haha Want to see HOW I do it? Head to my Youtube channel “Sjana Elise” or follow the link in my IG story!

A post shared by SJANA ELISE EARP (@sjanaelise) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:44pm PST