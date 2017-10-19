Armas galerii: kolmemõõtmeline kohvikunst

This is incredible. I reached 16k? I’d like to thank one of the first few brands who reached out to me (when I had exactly half the following I currently do) and had faith in my potential to grow - @BaristaEspresso (shoutout to Roy for contacting me!) It was a boost of confidence in my abilities and a fuel for my passion in creating art in cups. Thank you for supporting my work and giving me amazing products to work with! Here’s the long awaited video of the process of how I make my 3D latte art, using Barista Espresso products! This was a quick and simple one that took 4 minutes and 36 seconds in total but I sped it up so y’all didn’t get bored, do check out the full video on my Youtube Channel (link in my story, just swipe up!)

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT