Fotod: eriti glamuursed näomaalingud

Vanessa Davis on Briti-Mehhiko päritolu meigikunstnik, kes kasutab erinevaid materjale ja värve ning teeb neist väga glamuurseid ja luksuslikke näomaalinguid. Vaata videot ja fotosid!
Copper Skull inspired by Art Deco and the Ancient Egyptian princess Amneris from the opera 'Aida'. Hands up if you have ever seen an opera Products used: SKIN: @illamasqua Beyond Powder 'OMG' @sigmabeauty Aura Face Powder 'Cor-De-Rosa' @makeupforeverofficial HD Foundation Y335, @makeupforeverofficial HD Concealer R32, @maccosmeticsuk Mineralize Skin Finish in 'Medium Dark' & 'Light EYES: @danessa_myricks 24 Hr Cream Colour 'Galaxy' @sugarpill Loose Eyeshadow in 'Penelope' @anastasiabeverlyhills Waterproof Creme Colour 'Jet' Lashes: @eldorafalseeyelashes SKULL: @mehronmakeup Paradise AQ Pro Face Paint. EMBELLISHMENTS: @face_lace Dazzliners & Copper Metallic Leatherette Fabric from @ebay trimmed into shapes to highlight the skull and sewn into 3D shapes to create a diffused necklace arrangement. BRUSHES: @makeup_weapons
Mermaid Scales Skull Excited to announce some big collaborations coming up this Halloween! Makeup products used in this look: @makeupforeverofficial HD Foundation & Concealer, Brow Gel in Medium Brown, EYES: @makeupforeverofficial Iridescent Finish Eyeshadows in 'Lavender, Flamingo, Light Saphire, Turquoise, Azure Blue,' @makeupforeverofficial artist face colours @danessa_myricks 24 Hour Colour in 'Phoenix & Plum Wine' available @gurumakeupemporium @nyxcosmetics_uk Prismatic Eyeshadow in 'Mermaid' and 'Venom' @makeupforeverus HD setting powder. Lashes are @dupemag in 'Nathalie' SKULL/LIPS: @nyxcosmetics_uk Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in 'Amethyst, Run the World, Respect The Pink' & Faux Whites Pencils. MERMAID SCALES and Dazzliners : @face_lace Brushes: @rouge.and.rogue and @hakuhodousa NAILS @empresstips
Butterfly Skulltress Halloween is on our doorstep! I love how these ethically sourced & eco aware butterfly wings from @butterflybabegallery look on @biancasmakeup_ Isn't she gorgeous?! She reminds me of @badgalriri Using @maccosmeticsuk Full Coverage Foundation in C45/50, Pro Conceal Palette in 'Dark', Mineralize Skin Finish in Dark, Extra Dimension Skin Finish in 'Oh, Darling' Pro Longwear Fluidline in 'Black Track' Acrylic Paint in White, Matte Eyeshadow in 'Carbon' @danessa_myricks 24 Hour Colour Fix Cream Colour in 'Secret Garden' & 'Galaxy' & 'Coinz' Enlight Halo Powder in 'Angel Wings' @suvabeauty Liquid Chrome Illuminating Drops in 'Sugar Cane' @nyxcosmetics_uk Prismatic Eyeshadows in 'Mermaid & Venom' @cozzette Eyeshadows in 'Gardot' & 'Mystic' (@danessa_myricks @cozzette available from @gurumakeupemporium ) makeup brushes by @hakuhodousa Wig by @edmundbossmanhair
Seahorse Skull Detail These ethically sourced Seahorse Exoskeletons are from @fasanarock These beautiful creatures live out their life dancing amongst the corals until they pass away in the ocean and get washed up on shores to then be hand picked by @fasanarock who then preserve their bodies by coating them in a metallic oxide substance through a special chamber using a Secret method. This creates this beautiful blue toned aura finish and is the same process used to manufacture astronaut space shields!!! Fascinatingly, Seahorses mate for life. In courtship they dance and display vivid colours to each other. When a seahorse hatches her eggs she hands them over to her partner and he stashes them in a special pouch, caring for them until they are ready to hatch. No Seahorse is born the same. Just like a human they have their own set of 'finger prints'. Each individual seahorse has a defining characteristic, a small crown on the top of its head which is called a Coral Net, is unique on every seahorse in both its design and size. Products used EYES : @suvabeauty 'Fairy Dust' Shimmer Eyeshadow @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette @nyxcosmetics Lid Lingerie in 'Morning Sky' @nyxcosmetics_uk Prismatic Eyeshadow in 'Mermaid' Lashes from @eyelureofficial in 'Luxe' SKULL : @danessa_myricks 24 hour Cream Colour in 'Magnetic' & 'Fireworks' highlights are my favourite Dazzliners from @face_lace DÉCOLLETAGE: @glitterinjections Huge Pressed Glitter in 'You Teal Me' Brushes used to create this look @spectrumcollections