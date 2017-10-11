Fotod: eriti glamuursed näomaalingud

Copper Skull inspired by Art Deco and the Ancient Egyptian princess Amneris from the opera ‘Aida’. Hands up if you have ever seen an opera Products used: SKIN: @illamasqua Beyond Powder ‘OMG’ @sigmabeauty Aura Face Powder ‘Cor-De-Rosa’ @makeupforeverofficial HD Foundation Y335, @makeupforeverofficial HD Concealer R32, @maccosmeticsuk Mineralize Skin Finish in ‘Medium Dark’ & ‘Light EYES: @danessa_myricks 24 Hr Cream Colour ‘Galaxy’ @sugarpill Loose Eyeshadow in ‘Penelope’ @anastasiabeverlyhills Waterproof Creme Colour ‘Jet’ Lashes: @eldorafalseeyelashes SKULL: @mehronmakeup Paradise AQ Pro Face Paint. EMBELLISHMENTS: @face_lace Dazzliners & Copper Metallic Leatherette Fabric from @ebay trimmed into shapes to highlight the skull and sewn into 3D shapes to create a diffused necklace arrangement. BRUSHES: @makeup_weapons #skullmakeup #skulltress #skullart #artoftheday #mua #faceart #facepainting #bbloger #makeupoftheday #thehorrorhub #arts_secret #artwonderful #art_daily #sketch_daly #artsviral #crazymakeups #skulltress #مكياج #макияж #визажист #illamasqua #anastasiabeverlyhills #sigmabeauty #iamanartist #maccosmetics #maquillaje #calavera #メイクアップアーティスト#スカル# ドクロ＃ハロウィン

