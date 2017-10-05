Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Fitness-staar näitab sünnitusjärgset keha

Austraalia kaalusaate treener postitas pildi oma kehast enne ja pärast rasedust. Tema sõnul pole peale sünnitust vormi saamine tema prioriteet.

Positiivse ellusuhtumisega Tiffiny Hall on öelnud, et temale on nii oluline olla terve ja õnnelik. Pisipoja ema kirjeldab avalikult oma Instagramis ka sünnitust, öeldes, et on teinud elus palju valusaid asju, kuid neid ei saa võrreldagi sünnitamisega. Uhke oma keha üle, uhke oma saavutatu üle, kirjutab DailyMail.

