Fitness-staar näitab sünnitusjärgset keha

Austraalia kaalusaate treener postitas pildi oma kehast enne ja pärast rasedust. Tema sõnul pole peale sünnitust vormi saamine tema prioriteet.
Positiivse ellusuhtumisega Tiffiny Hall on öelnud, et temale on nii oluline olla terve ja õnnelik. Pisipoja ema kirjeldab avalikult oma Instagramis ka sünnitust, öeldes, et on teinud elus palju valusaid asju, kuid neid ei saa võrreldagi sünnitamisega. Uhke oma keha üle, uhke oma saavutatu üle, kirjutab DailyMail.
Here is another kind of now and then, and you know what? I couldn't be happier. I look at Arnold and it's me who created that little Ninja! My body did that. So, the way I see it, I’m the strongest I’ve ever been Ninjas come in all shapes and sizes, the goal is to work on the happy just as much as the fit. It is sooooo important to be happy and healthy and imperative to be a Ninja and to have the support of an amazing community. Today is last day to become a Ninja and I would love it if you would join me getting #happyfit together ❌ ⭕️️ ~ #tiffxo #thisishappyfit #imadeanArnie #bodylove #ninjascomeinallshapesandsizes #2weekspostpartum